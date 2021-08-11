After Aishwarya Rai, Sara Ali Khan has a doppelganger; Lookalike reacts to being compared to the actress

Thanks to social media, it is now common to come across several lookalikes of Bollywood actors and actresses. Social media was recently abuzz with a lookalike of . And now it is Sara Ali Khan. Turns out, a content creator named Pwark Yiz, who is not from India, recently dropped a video on Instagram addressing fan comments on how she looks eerily similar to Sara Ali Khan.

Pwark Yiz used a latest Instagram Reel trend that has been doing the rounds. In the brief video, we can see her looking into the camera as text appears. It reads, "Answering frequently asked questions” which is followed by a question that reads, “Are you Sara Ali Khan?”

Replying to this question, Yiz took the hilarious route and replied saying, "Yes, this is her k-pop stan account." Sharing the video, she wrote, "Who is your celebrity look alike? I never knew who Sara Ali Khan was until this year when I've received a ton of comments that I look like her. It doesn't bother me at all that ppl comment it. I think ppl comment that we look alike bc our eyebrows and nose are kind of similar. I don't think we look THAT alike but I understand where ppl are coming from."

Recently, Aashita Singh was the latest to join the long list of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's lookalikes. She made headlines for making Instagram Reels duet videos with a lookalike named Vikram Singh Rajput.

