After Akshay, Diljit Dosanjh donates 20 lakhs to PM CARES Fund; Says ‘Priority should be to help our country’

Diljit Dosanjh joins other celebrities and announces a donation of Rs 20 lakhs to the PM CARES Fund and calls it a priority in time of this crisis situation.

As the entire country is battling a grave battle against coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started an initiative titled as a PM’s CARES Fund wherein he has invited donations from the citizens to support this fight against the deadly health scare. While people from all walks of life including business tycoon and celebrities have been doing their bit to strengthen our fight, joining them Diljit Dosanjh has also decided to the donate an amount of his income for the cause.

The Udta Punjab actor has made the announcement on micro-blogging site Twitter and pledged to donate Rs 20 lakhs to the PM relief fund. Talking about his donation, Diljit asserted that it should be our priority to help the country in this crisis situation. “Our Priority Now should be to help our country get through this tough time. #TogetherWeCan,” he added. Interestingly, the Punjabi singer turned actor has joined the league of his Good Newwz star , , , , Virat Kohli, Kapil Sharma etc.

Take a look at Diljit Dosanjh’s tweet about donating to PM CARES Fund:

I’m committed to donating 20 Lakh rupees to the PM-CARES Fund. Our Priority Now should be to help our country get through this tough time. #TogetherWeCan https://t.co/4IbxvSCN2G — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) March 30, 2020

Meanwhile, talking about the donation, the Kesari star has mentioned that while he has always come forward to help his country as and when required, this time, it wasn’t his contribution but it was from his mother to his ‘Bharat Maa’. “It’s important that I refer to my mother here because poori duniya mein ek fear hai that senior citizens will be ignored and left to themselves during this coronavirus crisis. Hum yeh soch bhi kaise sakte hain. Meri maa ki jaan important hai, aapke maa baap ki jaan important hai. No matter who we are, trying to save every single life is critical right now. Maine sirf iski taraf apna ek chhotta sa farz ada kiya hai.” (How can we think like this. My mom’s life is important, your parents life is important),” he added.

