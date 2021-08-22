After Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bell Bottom’, Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivi all set to release in theatres

always manages to grab the headlines with either her film announcements or her views that she expresses fearlessly. The diva recently kick-started the shooting of her upcoming film Tejas, and now there is a piece of good news for all her fans. Kangana’s Thalaivi is all set to become the second major film to hit the theatres after ’s Bell Bottom.

Yes! You heard that right. Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram handle to share a piece of news that states Thalaivi will soon have a pan India theatrical release first. Earlier it was reported that the film would be releasing on the OTT platform, and it has been offered record OTT premier rates. But, now, as per the latest story posted by the Panga actress, it looks like Thalaivi will come on streaming platforms after the theatrical release. Now, we are sure that this will definitely be a great visual treat for all her fans who would love to see Kangana’s transformation on the silver screen.

Take a look:

Kangana Ranaut recently took to her Instagram to share a picture of her wearing the Air Force uniform. She kicked off the new shooting schedule of her film Tejas. The actress took to social media to share a behind-the-scenes photo in which she is seen clad in an Indian Air Force uniform as she gears up to shoot with director Sarvesh Mewara. With the photo, Kangana penned a note that showcased her excitement to begin a new schedule of the film that will showcase her as a fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force.

The actress has recently returned from Budapest after she wrapped up the shooting of her film Dhaakad. How excited are you to watch Thalaivi on the silver screens?

