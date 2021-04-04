After Akshay Kumar tests COVID positive, Ram Setu shooting to be halted? Here’s what we know

Akshay Kumar made the headlines this morning after he confirmed testing positive for coronavirus and has gone into home quarantine.

It hasn’t been long when had begun shooting for his much talked about movie Ram Setu. The movie is helmed by Abhishek Sharma and also features Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushratt Bharuccha in the lead. And while the team was ecstatic about commencing the shoot, they got a massive jolt as was tested positive for COVID 19. Yes! The superstar shared the news of diagnosis on social media and stated that he is in home quarantine at the moment and is taking all the necessary precautions.

Needless to say, his fans are in a state of shock post his diagnosis and are praying for his speedy recovery. And now, as per a recent development, it is reported that post Akshay’s diagnosis, the shooting of Ram Setu has been halted. According to a report published in Times of India, a source stated, “The shoot of ‘Ram Setu’ was scheduled till April 9, however, it has been halted. A massive set has been erected in Madh Island and it will remain redundant for some time now. The team of ‘Ram Setu’ was to then travel out of Mumbai for another schedule, but that will also have to be re-worked now.”

The media reports also suggested that Jacqueline, Nushratt, Abhishek and creative producer Chandrapakash Dwivedi will also be undergoing COVID 19 tests after Akshay was tested positive for the deadly virus. Meanwhile, apart from Ram Setu, Akshay has some interesting movies in his kitty including Prithviraj, Bell Bottom, Sooryavanshi and Bachchan Pandey.

