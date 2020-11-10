After Alia Bhatt declares she misses Shaheen Bhatt, her sister drops cute selfie with quirky word play caption

Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt are missing each other a lot. Now, Shaheen has taken to her Instagram handle to share a picture of her along with the Highway actress.

and sister Shaheen Bhatt never miss a chance to shower love on each other. The Bhatt sisters always give us major sibling goals. Today, in the morning, Alia was missing her sister and so, she took to her Instagram story to share an endearing video of her along with Shaheen. While sharing the same, the actress wrote, “I miss you so much it hurts.” Now, Shaheen has also re-shared Alia’s post on her Instagram story and wrote, “I miss my sister.”

It seems Shaheen is away from her home. In the video, Shaheen can be seen leaning on Alia’s shoulder. The sisters look absolutely adorable together. Now, Shaheen also shared a stunning picture of her along with Alia and wrote, “You can’t spell miss without iss. And if you rearrange iss, it spells sis. Coincidence? Probably. But it works for this caption so leave it alone. #missmysis #itsbeensongsinceivedonehashtags #thisfeelslikeaslipperyslope #ishouldprobablystop.” Soon, Alia’s BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor commented on Shaheen’s post. She wrote, “May you return to you humble adobe pls.” Actress Dia Mirza also dropped a few heart emoticons on the same.

Take a look at Shaheen Bhatt’s latest post here:

On the work front, Alia Bhat was last seen in Sadak 2 alongside and Sanjay Dutt. The talented actress is currently prepping for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. She will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra along with beau . The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and in pivotal roles.

Credits :Shaheen Bhatt Instagram

