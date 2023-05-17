After Alia Bhatt, her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor buys four BHK apartment worth over Rs 17 crore; Details here

Alia Bhatt is making headlines with her presence at the Gucci Cruise 2024. Her fashion game has grabbed all the limelight and fans are loving her look. But apart from the actress, her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor has grabbed all eyeballs today after the reports of her buying a new apartment in Mumbai came out. It was only recently that the news of the Dear Zindagi star investing in a new property had come out and now it is her mother-in-law. Scroll down to read the details.

Neetu Kapoor buys a new apartment

According to reports in Hindustan Times, Neetu Kapoor recently bought a new property in Mumbai’s business area Bandra Kurla Complex. The flat is said to be a luxurious 4 BHK apartment and it is worth Rs 17.4 crores. Reports state that the actress who made her comeback on the silver screen last year with Jug Jugg Jeeyo, has bought her flat on the 17th floor of the 19 floor Sunteck Realty ultra-luxury project Signia Isle. As per the registration documents, the actress paid a stamp duty of Rs 1.04 crore and the property was registered on May 10. Spread across 3,387 square feet apartment, the house comes with three car parking areas.

Alia Bhatt buys 2 flats in Mumbai

For the unversed, around a month back, Alia Bhatt had invested in properties and bought multiple homes in Bandra. The first flat is spread across 2,497 sq ft and reportedly, Alia had paid Rs 37.80 crore for the apartment which is bought by her production house in Bandra West. According to a news portal, this new address is located in Aerial View Cooperative Housing Society Limited in Pali Hill. She also reportedly paid a stamp duty of Rs 2.26 crore and the sale agreement is registered for April 10, 2023. Apart from this, it is said that Alia also gifted two apartments to her sister Shaheen Bhatt worth Rs 7.68 crore. These flats are located in Juhu in Gigi Apartment located in Juhu.

