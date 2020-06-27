After Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Sushant Singh Rajput’s alleged GF Rhea Chakraborty limits comments on Instagram

Sushant Singh Rajput’s last theatrical release was Nitish Tiwari’s Chhichhore opposite Shraddha Kapoor

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14, 2020, at his Bandra residence in Mumbai, and while the post-mortem reports have confirmed that the Kedarnath actor died due to hanging, the Mumbai police continue to probe the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput as statements from the actor’s family, friends and acquaintances including the actor’s rumoured girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty have been recorded. Post Sushant’s death, Rhea Chakraborty was interrogated by the police for almost nine hours, and as per reports, Rhea talked about how Sushant wasn’t taking his medicines and also, how the couple fought due to which Rhea left his house and went to her house, few days prior to his demise.

Post Sushant’s death, fans of the actor in Bihar have filed a petition before a court in Bihar accusing actress Rhea Chakraborty of having abetted the deceased actor's suicide. As per reports, Kundan Kumar, a resident of Patahi locality in Muzaffarpur, filed his petition before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Mukesh Kumar. Well, this is the second petition filed before the CJM''s court in the north Bihar town of Muzaffarpur in connection with the suicide of the Patna-born actor, as earlier a case was filed against Ekta Kapoor, , and .

Now, as we all know, Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise has sparked a debate around nepotism in Bollywood as netizens feel that Sushant claimed his life as he was made to feel like an outsider in the industry and denied the due credit that he deserved, and post the debate, Karan Johar, , and Alia Bhatt, among others, have restricted their comments section on Instagram and Karan has even unfollowed celebs on Twitter after the filmmaker and star kids were trolled for their hypocrisy. Now in the latest, after Rhea was summoned to the Bandra police station, the actress has disabled comments on her Instagram posts. While for some of her IG posts, Rhea has turned off the comments section, for a few, she has limited the comments to her friends. On the work front, it was being reported that Sushant and Rhea were to come together for a film directed by Rumi Jaffery.

