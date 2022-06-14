After Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's dying to see Brahmastra trailer reactions, promises to answer fan questions

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra is one of the most-anticipated films of the year. The cast includes Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. The upcoming film is the first installment of a three-part fantasy epic and it is directed by Ayan Mukerji. Brahmastra is set to hit the theatres on September 9 this year and apart from Hindi, the film will release in four other languages – Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Filmmaker SS Rajamouli is presenting the film in all four languages.

The makers are set to release the trailer on June 15, 2022, and now ahead of the trailer launch, Ranbir Kapoor shared a special message to his fans. In the video shared by the official social media handle of Brahmastra, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor is heard saying that tomorrow is a very special day for him as the trailer of Brahmastra – Part One: Shiva comes out. He said, "I know that you all have been waiting for the movie and I am eagerly waiting for your response. Actually, I am dying from inside. I don't know if I will ever get an opportunity to be a part of a film like Brahmastra."

Check out Ranbir Kapoor's message:

Further, Ranbir said that they have given their 'blood, sweat, time, heart, soul, liver, kidney, and everything' to make this film and he truly hopes that it'll excite everyone. The actor said that he will also be reading all the comments. "I am not on social media but I will be reading them. So I guess it is the right time to say- Ab Khel Shuru," said the actor.

Before Ranbir, his wife and co-star Alia Bhatt also shared a video message with her fans on her social media handle and expressed her excitement. To note, Brahmastra marks their first project together. The actress also re-shared Ranbir's video on her Instagram stories and added a heart sticker on it.

Take a look:

Also Read: Alia Bhatt expresses excitement ahead of Brahmastra's trailer release: It's a very big moment for all of us