After Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's throwback video with his Pitbull dogs emerges on social media; WATCH

Alia Bhatt, who is a cat lover, has also been spending time with beau Ranbir Kapoor’s dogs Lionel and Nido and recently gave her fans a good look at them

Thanks to , we recently got a glimpse of her boyfriend 's super adorable dogs. Alia, who is a cat lover, has also been spending time with beau Ranbir Kapoor’s dogs Lionel and Nido and recently gave her fans a good look at them. Alia's post left many swooning over the photos and made literally many others say 'pawfect'. Now, we stumbled on another old video of Ranbir Kapoor playing around with his dogs and the cuteness quotient is simply double.

In the video, Ranbir can be seen and hear recording a message for his fans on the occasion of Father's Day while his dogs play around with him on his lap. The massive pitbull dogs can also be seen grunting at each other and Ranbir is barely distracted by their presence. While we love how Ranbir seamlessly records the video, we must confess that the dogs had our complete attention.

Check out Ranbir Kapoor's video below:

Aren't they simply too adorable?

Sharing photos with Ranbir's dogs recently, his girlfriend Alia Bhatt wrote, "They make everything better." In the photos, Alia can be seen cuddling with the pets and indeed having a ball. Take a look at Alia's photo:

However, this isn’t the first time that Alia has shared the picture of the furry angels on her social media account. She had earlier captured Lionel and Nido and was smitten by their cuteness. On the work front, Ranbir and Alia have been working on Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra which is expected to release this year-end if the coronavirus crisis does not further delay the release schedule. Apart from that, Alia has some major films lined up like Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi and SS Rajamouli’s RRR as well as her dad Mahesh Bhatt’s directorial comeback Sadak 2.

