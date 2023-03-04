After Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh’s PICS from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’s Kashmir schedule go viral

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh jetted off to Kashmir on Wednesday for the shooting of their upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Karan Johar has started shooting for the last schedule of the film, and Alia and Ranveer have shot for a romantic song in the Kashmir Valley recently. Several pictures and videos from their song shoot surfaced on social media yesterday. Alia Bhatt was seen posing with a fan in Kashmir, and the picture went viral in no time at all. Now, the latest pictures that have surfaced on Instagram show Ranveer Singh dressed in a winter jacket as he shot amidst the snow.

Ranveer Singh shoots for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in Gulmarg

In the pictures, Ranveer Singh is seen shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani amid a picturesque snow-covered landscape. He was seen dressed in a black-and-white puffer winter jacket, and statement sunglasses with a white frame. One of the pictures shows him walking in the snow, while another one shows him shooting along with another team member, who is dressed in a neon-green jacket, black pants, and a black beanie. Check out the unseen pictures below.

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s videos from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani song shoot

One of the videos that went viral on social media showed Alia Bhatt in a red turtleneck sweater and she was seated in a car. In another video, Alia and Ranveer are seen sitting with Karan Johar. Alia wore a backless dress, while Ranveer wore a shirt and black pants. The trio seems engrossed in a discussion. Another selfie shared by a fan shows Alia in the red turtleneck outfit, and she is seen wearing a nose ring.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’s cast also includes Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan. Produced by Dharma Productions, the film will release on July 28, 2023.

ALSO READ: Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh's pics and videos from song shoot in Kashmir LEAKED