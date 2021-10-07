After Alia Bhatt & Sussanne, Suhana Khan lauds Hrithik Roshan’s open letter for Aryan Khan

On Thursday, October 7, actor Hrithik Roshan took to social media to extend support to Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan amid the ongoing alleged drug case filed against him. Now, sister Suhana Khan has appreciated the Krrish actor’s amicable gesture by reacting to the post shared by him.

In the open letter, Hrithik urged Aryan Khan to remain ‘calm’ amid the chaos. The Krissh actor articulated how god gives strong people ‘the toughest balls to play’. He further went on to promise the star-kid that one day when the sun shines bright, it will all make sense to him. He wrote, “I’v known you as a kid and i’v known you as a man. Own it. Own everything you experience. They’r your gifts. Trust me. In time when you connect the dots... I promise you , It’s gonna make sense. Only if you have stared the devil in his eyes and kept your calm. Keep calm . Observe. These moments are the makers of your Tom. And Tom is going to have a brilliant sun shining. But for it , you must go thru the dark. Calm , still , owning your own. And trusting the light. Within. It’s always there .Love you man.”

Read the entire letter in the post below:

Now, Suhana Khan has appreciated Hrithik Roshan’s letter by liking the post. Apart from her, Alia Bhatt and ex wife Sussanne Khan also praised Hrithik’s note a few hours ago. While Alia use a red heart emoticon to show her support, on the other hand, Sussane said, “true to this” in the comment section.

Speaking of the case, Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Khan Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha and 4 others' NCB custody came to an end on Thursday. The court sent the accused to 14-day judicial custody in the cruise drugs seizure case. The court hearing began on Thursday afternoon and went on till evening.

