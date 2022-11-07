After Alia-Ranbir welcome a baby girl, Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover say ‘baby on the way’; WATCH

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are the newest parents on the block. Fans are thrilled with them having a baby girl. Well, there is yet another Bollywood couple who is all set to step into parenthood and that is Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover. These two have been enjoying their pregnancy journey and have been sharing every single update with their fans on social media. From hospital visits to nursery preparations, Bipasha is making sure to take to her Instagram handle and share pictures and videos. Today, she shared an adorable video of her dancing with hubby Karan as they announce ‘baby on the way’.

In the video which Bipasha Basu shared, we can see her dressed in a stunning black shirt dress with an abstract design on it. She flaunts her short hair and subtle makeup as she dances to the beats of the song playing in the background. The actress holds her baby bump carefully and grooves to the music. Also, her pregnancy glow makes her look just too beautiful. Karan Singh Grover looks handsome in a white tee and he too accompanies his wife in shaking a leg and on the video you will read a text, ‘baby on way’. Sharing this video, Bipasha wrote, “Can barely move nor groove anymore #parentstobe #mamatobe #loveyourself.”

Recently, Bipasha and Karan hosted a baby shower in Mumbai for their close family and friends. The actress wore a peach gown, while Karan wore a blue suit.

Meanwhile, Bipasha announced her pregnancy in August this year. "A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two, seemed a little unfair for us to see...So soon, we who once were two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee," read her announcement note.