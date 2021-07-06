After Alia & Ranveer, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra & Shabana Azmi set to be part of Karan Johar's film

Karan Johar's romantic comedy, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, will see Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles with Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi playing pivotal roles.

Hours after announcing his next directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with headliners and , has announced the film's supporting cast who will play pivotal roles. The filmmaker is getting back , Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi to the big screen. Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed on Monday that Jaya will be seen in her first full fledged role in a Hindi film after more than 12 years.

Making the big announcement on social media, Karan tweeted, "Meet the legendary stars of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. We are all thrilled to work with these veteran legends and I cannot wait to be on set with them! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani #RRKPK." Sharing the video, Ranveer aka Rocky and Alia aka Rani introduced their grandparents. In the video, Ranveer's voice over introduces us to the elderly of his home Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan. While Alia defines her grandmother as an 'exceptional artist' and introduces Shabana Azmi.

Check out the announcement below:

Meet the legendary stars of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. We are all thrilled to work with these veteran legends and I cannot wait to be on set with them! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani #RRKPK@aapkadharam #JayaBachchan @azmishabana @RanveerOfficial @aliaa08 pic.twitter.com/AnkTzgQL9b — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) July 6, 2021

A source had earlier revealed to Pinkvilla, "Like all Karan Johar directorials, casting plays a key role on this one too and he was clear on having a formidable ensemble on board with actors from across generations. When he narrated the script to Jaya ji, it was an instant yes from her as she loved the character. The film in question is a rooted love story with strong family emotions."

The source added, "The title of the film is centered around the two characters played by Ranveer and Alia. It's essentially a Prem Kahani of the two leads."

Earlier in the day, Karan announced the lead couple of the film. Birthday boy Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt will be reuniting after Gully Boy and were equally ecstatic as they shared the announcement on their respective social media handles. A casting coup of sorts, Karan will be returning to the director's chair after five years. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is slated to release in 2022.

ALSO READ: Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor & others excited for Ranveer & Alia starrer

Share your comment ×