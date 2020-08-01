  • facebook
After Amar Singh’s demise, Amitabh Bachchan shares a gloomy pic on social media; See Post

Hours after Amar Singh breathed his last, Amitabh Bachchan shared a monochrome picture of himself on social media with his head down.
The weekend has started on a sad note for the country as the nation has lost one of its renowned politicians. We are talking about Rajya Sabha member and former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh who passed away today after a prolonged illness in Singapore. The 65 year old politician was hospitalised in Singapore for quite some time now and was reportedly undergoing treatment for kidney-related ailment there. His demise has certainly sent down a wave of grief across the nation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid his condolences on social media and wrote, “Amar Singh Ji was an energetic public figure. In the last few decades, he witnessed some of the major political developments from close quarters. He was known for his friendships across many spheres of life. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his friends & family. Om Shanti.” While many people have been mourning Singh’s demise, his former close friend Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently hospitalised for his COVID 19 treatment, also shared a gloomy post after the news of the veteran politician’s death surfaced. The megastar shared a monochrome picture of himself with his head down which implicate that he was in a saddened state.

To note, it’s been over two weeks since Amitabh and his son Amitabh Bachchan tested positive for COVID 19 and was hospitalised in Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital. While Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan were also tested positive of the deadly virus and were hospitalised, they were recently tested negative and were discharged.

