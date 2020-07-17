  1. Home
After Amitabh Bachchan & Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Aaradhya moved to hospital for COVID 19 treatment

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been shifted to the hospital for receiving further treatment. She along with three members of the Bachchan family had tested positive for COVID-19.
Mumbai Updated: July 17, 2020 10:10 pm
After Amitabh Bachchan & Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Aaradhya moved to hospital for COVID 19 treatmentAfter Amitabh Bachchan & Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Aaradhya moved to hospital for COVID 19 treatment
The Bachchan family is currently undergoing a tough situation as four members have tested positive for COVID-19. Amitabh Bachchan, his son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya, and granddaughter Aaradhya have been diagnosed with it. Jaya Bachchan, however, had tested negative for Coronavirus. While Big B and Junior Bachchan have already been receiving treatment at the Nanavati hospital in Mumbai, Aishwarya and Aaradhya, on the other hand, were under self quarantine as suggested by the concerned authorities. But the case is not so now.

As per the latest reports, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya have also been moved to the Nanavati hospital for further treatment. This has definitely left the fans worried for the mother-daughter duo who were earlier under self quarantine. Talking about Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek, the two of them have already been receiving treatment at the same hospital over the weekend. Big B has also been active on social media and has posted several tweets in the past few days.

Earlier Abhishek Bachchan had confirmed that his wife and daughter were diagnosed with Coronavirus through the medium of a tweet on July 12. He wrote, “Aishwarya and Aaradhya have also tested COVID-19 positive. They will be self quarantining at home. The BMC has been updated of their situation and are doing the needful.The rest of the family including my Mother have tested negative. Thank you all for your wishes and prayers.”

