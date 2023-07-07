After Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan, is Taapsee Pannu venturing into NFT market?

In a recent development, we hear that Taapsee Pannu, the popular actor, has set her sights on the world of NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens). Following in the footsteps of stalwarts like Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikant, and Salman Khan, Taapsee has hinted at her potential venture into the NFT space through a series of intriguing art posts on her social media.

Is Taapsee Pannu entering into the NFT market?

One of the posts, created by artist The Indiandooder, depicts Taapsee surrounded by things she loves, such as plants and a lion. Another artwork shared by @manojdrawz portrays her entering a portal, giving a glimpse into a world of endless possibilities. The third piece by @manjugotur shows Taapsee engaged in a conversation with her digital self in what appears to be another dimension.

Recently, the actress also shared fan creations on her social media platforms, expressing her fascination with the digital world and its potential for creativity. This just keeps us guessing if it’s her big move in the world of NFT.

Taapsee Pannu’s work front

On the work front, Taapsee Pannu was last seen in the thriller Blurr, directed by Ajay Bahl. It also starred Gulshan Devaiah in the leading role. She has some interesting projects lined up ahead. She will soon screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki, which is being helmed by Rajkumar Hirani. She also has Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba in the pipeline.

In May, Taapsee shared the poster of her production venture Dhak Dhak. Helmed by Tarun Dudeja, the film portrays the story of four women who embark on a life-changing journey to the highest motorable pass in the world. The cast includes Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Dia Mirza, and Sanjana Sanghi. Sharing the film’s poster, Taapsee wrote, “Starting a new journey with one….. 4 women. 4 bikes. 1 epic journey. #DhakDhak releasing 2023.”

