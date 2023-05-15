After Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Sharma SPOTTED taking a bike ride in Mumbai to reach work- WATCH

Amitabh Bachchan recently took to his Instagram to share a picture as he took a bike ride from a stranger to reach his work location faster. In his caption, he thanked the stranger and explained that he sought his assistance as he was running late for work. Amitabh Bachchan was able to dodge the chaotic traffic jams and reached work on time. Now, after Amitabh Bachchan, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma was also spotted by the paparazzi as she took a bike ride to reach work.

After Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Sharma takes a bike ride

The paparazzi spotted Anushka Sharma taking a bike ride with her bodyguard. Reportedly, a tree fell in Juhu and blocked the road that she wanted to take, which is why she opted to ditch the car ride and chose to travel on a bike instead, ensuring that she reaches on time. Anushka Sharma was seen wearing a checkered cropped shirt, with beige flared pants. She opted for a casual yet chic look and had her hair tied back in a ponytail. Check out the video below!

Meanwhile, in his post, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “Thank you for the ride buddy .. don’t know you .. but you obliged and got me on time to location of work .. faster and in avoidance of the unsolvable traffic jams .. thank you capped, shorts and yellowed T - shirt owner.” In the picture, Amitabh Bachchan was seen riding a pillion on a bike with a stranger. In case you missed it, check out the post below!

Anushka Sharma’s work front

On the professional front, Anushka Sharma will next be seen in the upcoming sports biopic Chakda Xpress, in which she will be essaying the role of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Directed by Prosit Roy, the film will mark Anushka's return to a full-fledged role after a sabbatical of five years. Anushka had a cameo in the film Qala, starring Triptii Dimri, and Babil Khan.

