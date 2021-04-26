  1. Home
After Anil Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan takes his second dose of Coronavirus vaccine in Mumbai; See photos

Saif Ali Khan, who got his first dose of the COVID 19 vaccine in March, has now got his second jab of the vaccine as a step to fight the deadly virus.
The COVID 19 cases have been on a significant surge in India, with the nation reporting over 3 lakh cases in a day. While masks and hand sanitisers have become more of a necessity these days, it has become important to get vaccinated to beat the deadly virus. Not just commoners, several celebs have also been taking their jab of the COVID 19 vaccine. Joining them, Saif Ali Khan has also taken his second dose of vaccine today and was post his vaccine process in Mumbai.

To note, the Nawab of Pataudi had taken his first jab of Coronavirus vaccine in March this year. And now after almost a month, Saif was clicked at the BKC office after he got his second jibe of the vaccine. In the pics, the Race actor was spotted wearing a grey coloured t-shirt with icy-blue coloured denims and a pair of white sneakers. He was also seen wearing a mask in wake of the rising COVID 19 cases in India.

Take a look at Saif Ali Khan’s pics after he got his second dose of the COVID 19 vaccine:

Earlier, Anil Kapoor had also taken the social media with a storm as he shared a pic of himself getting the second dose of Coronavirus vaccine. The Mubarakan actor was seen showing the thumbs up sign as he posed for the camera while getting his vaccine. In the caption, Anil urged everyone to stay indoors and stay safe during the pandemic. He wrote, “Done With The Second Dose #stayhomestaysafe #vaccinated.”

