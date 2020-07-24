After Anushka Sharma, Kiara Advani follows Kareena Kapoor Khan’s footsteps; Wins hearts with her pout game

As Kareena Kapoor Khan is the pout queen on Instagram, it seems her Good Newwz co-star Kiara Advani is going her way and her recent pic is a proof for this.

Kiara Advani has been the talk of the town post her stint in starrer Kabir Singh. While she did win hearts with her innocence in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story earlier, Kabir Singh went on to make her household name. In fact, the bubbly actress has also been enjoying a massive fan following across the world. While the COVID 19 lockdown had got everyone cooped up in our houses, Kiara made sure to treat the fans with beautiful pics on social media.

Recently, the Kabir Singh actress grabbed all the eyeballs as she shared yet another beautiful selfie and it is breaking the internet. In the picture, Kiara was seen going Kareena Kapoor Khan’s way and was acing her pout game. To note, the Laal Singh Chaddha actress is often seen making pouts in almost all of her selfies and she as indeed aced it like a pro. And now her Good Newwz co-star has also been following her footsteps. Kiara shared a picture in her Instagram story where is she was lying on a white coloured couch and was posing with a pout along as she clicked the pic using a filter of Instagram.

The actress was seen wearing a white top and also had a green headband. The pout certainly made her look adorable and it was difficult to take our eyes off her innocence.

Take a look at Kiara Advani’s recent pic:

Earlier, was also seen following Bebo’s footsteps and shared a beautiful boomerang video of herself flaunting her pout game. Interestingly, she had also used a floral filter for the video and had her face covered with flowers.

