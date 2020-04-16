After Anushka Sharma, Panchyat star Neena Gupta turns hairstylist for husband Vivek Mehra; See Pic

Basic things like grooming are also a task amid this lockdown and that is why Panchyat star Neena Gupta turned hairstylist for her husband Vivek Mehra.

With the lockdown in India being extended by another two weeks, it goes without saying that we have no option but to stay indoors and keep ourselves safe. Life as we know it, has indeed come to a standstill and people are spending more time with their family than ever before. While it may be a blessing in disguise for many, tons of other things which we would love doing outdoors has been brought to a grinding halt. Basic things like grooming are also a task and now following in the footsteps of , Panchyat star Neena Gupta turned hairstylist for her husband Vivek Mehra.

Neena, who is currently in the hills, gave her husband a haircut and shared a photo of the same on the Instagram. She captioned the picture, "Return favour free mein kuch nahin milta." The picture shows Neena chopping off her husband's locks as he sits with a towel on his shoulder.

Check out Neena Gupta's post below:

The actress was recently seen in Amazon Prime's Panchayat and has been garnering rave reviews from all quarters. She recently also shared a throwback photo with her Panchayat co-star Raghubir Yadav. "Jab pradhan aur pradhan patni jawan thay raghubir aur main," Neena captioned the photo. Check it out below:

Amid this lockdown, Neena's fans have been reminiscing her old television serials and also sharing fond memories and anecdotes in the comments section. What are your thoughts on Panchayat? Let us know in the comments below.

