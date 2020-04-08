After Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor turns into a hairstylist for hubby Anand Ahuja amid lockdown

Amid Coronavirus lockdown, Sonam Kapoor turns a hairstylist for hubby Anand Ahuja and tells him to not mess up his hair.

Due to the Coronavirus lockdown announced in the country by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, every citizen in the country has been home quarantined. Sonam along with her husband Anand Ahuja is spending this quarantine period at their Delhi residence. Due to the lockdown, Sonam cannot travel to Mumbai to be with her family. The actress who is missing her family especially her sister Rhea has been sharing some adorable throwback pictures with Rhea on her social media accounts. Due to the salons being shut because of the lockdown, everyone is turning a beautician or a stylist for their loved ones at home.

After , has turned into a hairstylist for hubby Anand Ahuja amid the lockdown. In a few videos shared by Anand on his Instagram story, the Veere Di Wedding actress is seen brushing and blow-drying her hubby's hair to make it look perfect. After giving him a good new look, Sonam is heard saying that Anand's hair has become smooth and warns him to not mess it up again. The video ends with Sonam giving kisses to Anand on his cheeks and it is all things cute.

Meanwhile, from baking desserts to cooking Chinese, continental and just about every cuisine, this Neerja actress has been showing off her culinary skills as well. Also, Sonam has been working out indoors with hubby Anand Ahuja and we totally love to see them together.

On the work front, Sonam was last seen in The Zoya Factor opposite South star Duquer Salmaan, and next, Sonam will be seen in the Hindi remake of Blind and also, the Neerja actress will be reuniting with Kareena Kapoor Khan for the sequel to Veery Di Wedding.

