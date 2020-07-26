After AR Rahman, Sona Mohapatra says Ram Sampath was targeted by ‘illiterate’ gang, took him 2 yrs to recover

In a series of tweets, Sona Mohapatra also revealed that Shah Rukh Khan's film Raees was the final straw for husband Ram Sampath. She also took a dig at Farhan Akhtar and Sonakshi Sinha.

Reacting to a news piece which highlighted AR Rahman's plight after a recent interview, Sona Mohapatra also took to Twitter to reveal how husband Ram Sampath was targeted by an ‘illiterate self-important’ gang which pushed him into depression. For the unversed, AR Rahman sent shockwaves when he revealed, "I don’t say no to good movies, but I think there is a gang, which, due to misunderstandings, is spreading some false rumours."

Now, musician Sona Mohapatra who doesn't mince her words and speaks her mind, took to Twitter and in a series of tweets revealed how her husband Ram Sampath also faced the wrath of certain bigwigs in Bollywood. "This ‘illiterate self-important’ gang works against any genuine,classy,dignified,talented creative professional.Felt heartbroken seeing Ram Sampath go through hell,worse,finally plug out of this toxic biotope 3 years ago.The final straw was #Raees .Took him 2yrs to recover post," Sona tweeted.

She further took a dig at Farhan Akhtar and as she called them 'musical greats'. When asked by a fan as to why are Indian musicians not allowed to perform their own songs.

Sona tweeted, "not just the low-brow film awards,even in music concerts headlining big international acts, stage is shared by musical greats like , Farhan Akhtar. The latter also ‘performs’ for the #CokeStudio on ground gigs,women’s orgs, commonwealth games.This is on you #India."

Adding, "But plug out we must. Ram dealt with his depression & deep disappointment by blocking many of these bullies from his life & phone register,taking up martial arts,working with,archiving folk & classical musicians in our studio,finding solace in music,writing scripts. #MentalHealth."

Take a look:

Since the tragic demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, the focus has shifted on the workings of Bollywood and the industry's bigwigs. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comments below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

