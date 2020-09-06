  1. Home
  2. entertainment

After Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora tests positive for COVID 19: Will bounce back healthier and stronger

Malaika Arora, who has dating Arjun Kapoor, has been tested positive for COVID 19 and is currently in home quarantine.
9848 reads Mumbai
After Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora tests positive for COVID 19: Will bounce back healthier and strongerAfter Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora tests positive for COVID 19: Will bounce back healthier and stronger
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

It has been just hours when Arjun Kapoor confirmed that he was tested positive for COVID 19. While the actor has been inundated with recovery wishes from fans and friends across the world, here comes another big news from the showbiz world. As per the recent buzz, Arjun's girlfriend Malaika Arora has also been tested positive for COVID 19. The actress confirmed the news in a conversation with Times of India and revealed that she has been asymptomatic and is under home quarantine at the moment. 

Talking about the same, Malaika said that while she has isolated herself in the house, she assured that she will bounce back healthier. "Yes, I have tested positive. I am asymptomatic and have self-quarantined at home. I will bounce back healthier and stronger," Malaika was quoted saying. To note, Arjun Kapoor has also been in home quarantine and is taking all the necessary precautions to ensure he is able to beat COVID 19. "These are extraordinary and unprecedented times and I have faith that all of humanity will overcome this virus," he added.

To note, Arjun and Malaika are not the first celebs who have been infected with the deadly virus. Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan had also tested positive for COVID 19. In fact, Amitabh and Abhishek were also hospitalised for over two weeks in Mumbai. While the Bachchans have managed to beat the highly transmissible virus, they have now returned to work and are taking necessary precautions to keep COVID 19 at bay.

Also Read: Arjun Kapoor tests positive for COVID 19: I am asymptomatic and will be under home quarantine

Credits :Times Of India

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Raja Kumari on dream BTS collab, staying away from fake views and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara
Teachers’ Day 2020: Big B to Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood actors who essayed the role of teachers onscreen
Ankita Lokhande continues to fight for SSR: Here are her 5 posts after his demise that stole hearts
Kriti Sanon’s stylist Sukriti Grover gets candid on styling Kriti & Kartik Aaryan, Diet Sabya & more
Sushant Singh Rajput: A look at the most emotional posts shared by the late actor’s sisters
Rishi Kapoor’s birth anniversary: List of the iconic films of his career
Sameera Reddy’s UNTOLD Story on body shaming, nepotism, casting couch: I was asked to get implants
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI’s statements to NCB Raid at Rhea’s home
Vidya Balan to Shibani Dandekar: Celebs who spoke in support of Rhea Chakraborty
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover on their proposal, separation, pregnancy in Love Talkies S4
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Shruti Modi’s confession to Sandip Ssingh’s lead
Anonymous 9 minutes ago

Ananya panday best

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement