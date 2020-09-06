After Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora tests positive for COVID 19: Will bounce back healthier and stronger

Malaika Arora, who has dating Arjun Kapoor, has been tested positive for COVID 19 and is currently in home quarantine.

It has been just hours when confirmed that he was tested positive for COVID 19. While the actor has been inundated with recovery wishes from fans and friends across the world, here comes another big news from the showbiz world. As per the recent buzz, Arjun's girlfriend has also been tested positive for COVID 19. The actress confirmed the news in a conversation with Times of India and revealed that she has been asymptomatic and is under home quarantine at the moment.

Talking about the same, Malaika said that while she has isolated herself in the house, she assured that she will bounce back healthier. "Yes, I have tested positive. I am asymptomatic and have self-quarantined at home. I will bounce back healthier and stronger," Malaika was quoted saying. To note, Arjun Kapoor has also been in home quarantine and is taking all the necessary precautions to ensure he is able to beat COVID 19. "These are extraordinary and unprecedented times and I have faith that all of humanity will overcome this virus," he added.

To note, Arjun and Malaika are not the first celebs who have been infected with the deadly virus. Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and had also tested positive for COVID 19. In fact, Amitabh and Abhishek were also hospitalised for over two weeks in Mumbai. While the Bachchans have managed to beat the highly transmissible virus, they have now returned to work and are taking necessary precautions to keep COVID 19 at bay.

Also Read: Arjun Kapoor tests positive for COVID 19: I am asymptomatic and will be under home quarantine

Credits :Times Of India

Share your comment ×