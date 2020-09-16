  1. Home
  2. entertainment

After Arjun Kapoor tests COVID 19 positive, dad Boney Kapoor pens a note for Anshula for taking care of actor

Today, Arjun Kapoor’s father, Boney Kapoor, took to Twitter to thank Anshula Kapoor for taking care of the actor during quarantine; See post
89617 reads Mumbai
Arjun Kapoor sister takes care of him After Arjun Kapoor tests COVID 19 positive, dad Boney Kapoor pens a note for Anshula for taking care of actor
  • 2
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

A few days back, Arjun Kapoor tested positive for COVID 19 and the Ki & Ka actor took to social media to inform everyone about the same. A day later, Malaika Arora took to Instagram to inform that she too, has tested positive of the novel Coronavirus. Now while both are quarantining at their respective homes, today, daddy Boney Kapoor took to Twitter to pen a heartfelt note for his daughter, Anshula Kapoor, who has been taking care of Arjun Kapoor, while he is isolating at home.

Taking to Twitter, Boney Kapoor wrote, “Very Proud of my daughter Anshula who in these difficult times has taken care of Arjun during his quarantine, managing the house and also her social welfare platform Fankind….” Well, it was on September 6, 2020 that Arjun shared the news of his Covid-19 diagnosis on Instagram and in the statement, the actor said that he was asymptomatic and was under home quarantine, as advised by doctors and authorities. 

The note read, “It is my duty to inform all of you that I have tested positive for coronavirus. I’m feeling ok and I’m asymptomatic. I have isolated myself at home under the advice of doctors and authorities and will be under home quarantine. I thank you all in advance for your support and I will keep you all updated about my health in the days to come. These are extraordinary and unprecedented times and I have faith that all of humanity will overcome this virus. ..Much love, Arjun.” A few days back, Malaika Arora took to Instagram to share a photo of her son and pet as she was seen interacting with them froma distance and she revealed how she missed hugging her babies. On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was to resume the shooting of Kaashvie Nair’s cross-border love story with Rakul Preet Singh, however, due to COVID 19, the shooting was postponed. Also, Arjun will be seen in Pavan Kirpalani’s horror comedy Bhoot Police, alongside Saif Ali Khan

Check out the post here:

ALSO READ: Arjun Kapoor opens up on his marriage to Malaika Arora: I am not looking to get married anytime soon

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Shweta Singh Kirti, Hina Khan and others SLAM Shibani Dandekar’s remarks on Ankita Lokhande
Tara Sutaria on competition, love, relationship with Aadar Jain, Tadap & Ek Villain 2
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ED to file fresh charges on Rhea
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh
Anonymous 1 hour ago

Crazy ppl not to mention on public platforms

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Only happens in showbiz. Dad write a note for daughter for world to read! Jist call her dude!!!!

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement