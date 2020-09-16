After Arjun Kapoor tests COVID 19 positive, dad Boney Kapoor pens a note for Anshula for taking care of actor

Today, Arjun Kapoor’s father, Boney Kapoor, took to Twitter to thank Anshula Kapoor for taking care of the actor during quarantine; See post

A few days back, tested positive for COVID 19 and the Ki & Ka actor took to social media to inform everyone about the same. A day later, took to Instagram to inform that she too, has tested positive of the novel Coronavirus. Now while both are quarantining at their respective homes, today, daddy Boney Kapoor took to Twitter to pen a heartfelt note for his daughter, Anshula Kapoor, who has been taking care of Arjun Kapoor, while he is isolating at home.

Taking to Twitter, Boney Kapoor wrote, “Very Proud of my daughter Anshula who in these difficult times has taken care of Arjun during his quarantine, managing the house and also her social welfare platform Fankind….” Well, it was on September 6, 2020 that Arjun shared the news of his Covid-19 diagnosis on Instagram and in the statement, the actor said that he was asymptomatic and was under home quarantine, as advised by doctors and authorities.

The note read, “It is my duty to inform all of you that I have tested positive for coronavirus. I’m feeling ok and I’m asymptomatic. I have isolated myself at home under the advice of doctors and authorities and will be under home quarantine. I thank you all in advance for your support and I will keep you all updated about my health in the days to come. These are extraordinary and unprecedented times and I have faith that all of humanity will overcome this virus. ..Much love, Arjun.” A few days back, Malaika Arora took to Instagram to share a photo of her son and pet as she was seen interacting with them froma distance and she revealed how she missed hugging her babies. On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was to resume the shooting of Kaashvie Nair’s cross-border love story with Rakul Preet Singh, however, due to COVID 19, the shooting was postponed. Also, Arjun will be seen in Pavan Kirpalani’s horror comedy Bhoot Police, alongside .

Check out the post here:

Very Proud of my daughter Anshula who in these difficult times has taken care of Arjun during his quarantine, managing the house and also her social welfare platform Fankind. — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) September 14, 2020

ALSO READ: Arjun Kapoor opens up on his marriage to Malaika Arora: I am not looking to get married anytime soon

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×