After Arjun Kapoor, Vijay Varma reacts to boycott and cancel culture: It has gone a bit overboard

Vijay Varma is the latest Bollywood celeb to react to the ongoing boycott and cancel culture against filmmakers, actors, and films. Vijay, who made a mark with his limited screen space in the 2019 film Gully Boy, was recently seen in Darlings, where he featured alongside Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, and Roshan Matthew. The actor delivered a convincing performance as an abusive and alcoholic husband, and has been receiving a lot of praise from critics and the audience. The actor, who is currently making headlines, has shared his opinions on the boycott culture.

Vijay Varma on boycott and cancel culture

Talking to India Today, Vijay expressed that boycott culture has gone a ‘bit overboard’ now. “It can scare you. It has just gone a bit overboard now. I feel something that you said 10 years ago could have been objectionable, and made a few people raise their eyebrows. It could be a prevalent exercise at that time, but in today’s times, it is no longer frowned upon. I feel you cannot be cancelled for something like that.”

Vijay explained further as he said, “For example, I go to a house in Rajasthan and there are leopard and tiger skins on display. When that house was probably built it was very normal to have dead animal skins on display...We have now understood how dangerous and cruel this is for the wildlife and animals. But people at that time, a family who has seen four generations of animal skins on their wall and have not educated themselves. Can we cancel them?"

He further said that it important to be educated and keep up with the times, but he also added how trends keep on changing quickly. He added that comedians can be haunted for something they said 10 years ago.

Meanwhile, Vijay will be next seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s next, which is an adaptation of Devotion of Suspect X and will feature Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat. He will also appear in the third season of Mirzapur.

