After Arjun Rampal, actor's sister Komal Rampal summoned by NCB in connection to drugs case

Arjun Rampal has appeared before the NCB on multiple occasions and his partner Gabriella Demetriades was also summoned a few months ago.

Weeks after Arjun Rampal was summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau in a drugs case, his sister Komal Rampal has now been summoned by the central agency. Arjun has appeared before the NCB on multiple occasions and his partner Gabriella Demetriades was also summoned a few months ago. Now, the latest development was confirmed by ANI.

As per ANI's tweet, Komal Rampal has been summoned to appear before the NCB today. "Narcotics Control Bureau, Mumbai has summoned actor Arjun Rampal's sister today, in connection with a drugs case: NCB officer," the ANI tweet read.

The drug case has seen several Bollywood celebrities being summoned by the NCB. A few months ago, Arjun Rampal's residence was raided by NCB officials who seized a banned tablet from the actor's home. Soon after, he was summoned for questioning along with his partner Gabriella. Since then, the actor has appeared multiple times before the NCB.

A December report in Mid-Day had revealed that Arjun Rampal had submitted a backdated prescription for the banned tablets that were recovered from his residence. The prescription was issued by senior psychiatrist Dr. Rohit Garg, based in Delhi, who revealed that he was unaware about the NCB probe and had written it after the actor approached him via a family friend.

Narcotics Control Bureau, Mumbai has summoned actor Arjun Rampal's sister today, in connection with a drugs case: NCB officer — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2021

As per the portal, the banned tablet recovered from Arjun's home was clonazepam which was banned under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in 2018 after a massive smuggling racket was busted. In a lengthy social media post on 1 January, Arjun had written about never being on the 'wrong side of the law'.

ALSO READ: Welcome 2021: Arjun Rampal reflects back at drug probe, industry, friends & fans in a long note

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :ANI

Share your comment ×