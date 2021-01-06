  1. Home
  2. entertainment

After Arjun Rampal, actor's sister Komal Rampal summoned by NCB in connection to drugs case

Arjun Rampal has appeared before the NCB on multiple occasions and his partner Gabriella Demetriades was also summoned a few months ago.
8371 reads Mumbai Updated: January 6, 2021 09:31 am
After Arjun Rampal, actor's sister Komal Rampal summoned by NCB in connection to drugs case After Arjun Rampal, actor's sister Komal Rampal summoned by NCB in connection to drugs case.
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Weeks after Arjun Rampal was summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau in a drugs case, his sister Komal Rampal has now been summoned by the central agency. Arjun has appeared before the NCB on multiple occasions and his partner Gabriella Demetriades was also summoned a few months ago. Now, the latest development was confirmed by ANI. 

As per ANI's tweet, Komal Rampal has been summoned to appear before the NCB today. "Narcotics Control Bureau, Mumbai has summoned actor Arjun Rampal's sister today, in connection with a drugs case: NCB officer," the ANI tweet read. 

The drug case has seen several Bollywood celebrities being summoned by the NCB. A few months ago, Arjun Rampal's residence was raided by NCB officials who seized a banned tablet from the actor's home. Soon after, he was summoned for questioning along with his partner Gabriella. Since then, the actor has appeared multiple times before the NCB. 

A December report in Mid-Day had revealed that Arjun Rampal had submitted a backdated prescription for the banned tablets that were recovered from his residence. The prescription was issued by senior psychiatrist Dr. Rohit Garg, based in Delhi, who revealed that he was unaware about the NCB probe and had written it after the actor approached him via a family friend. 

As per the portal, the banned tablet recovered from Arjun's home was clonazepam which was banned under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in 2018 after a massive smuggling racket was busted. In a lengthy social media post on 1 January, Arjun had written about never being on the 'wrong side of the law'. 

ALSO READ: Welcome 2021: Arjun Rampal reflects back at drug probe, industry, friends & fans in a long note

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :ANI

You may like these
PHOTOS: Arjun Rampal snapped at a dubbing studio in the city amid his NCB inquiry
NCB denies giving clean chit to Arjun Rampal in drugs case; Agency finds discrepancies in statements
Arjun Rampal submitted backdated prescription for banned tablets recovered from his home during NCB raid?
Arjun Rampal reaches NCB office for the second time as he gets summoned in drugs case
Arjun Rampal summoned once more by Narcotics Control Bureau in drug case, instructed to appear tomorrow
PHOTOS: Gabriella Demetriades makes her way to NCB office days after partner Arjun Rampal's home was raided