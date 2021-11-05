After Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant arrives at NCB of office for attendance in the drugs case; Watch

Ever since the Narcotics Control Bureau had conducted a raid at a cruise in October and arrested Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, the case has been in the headlines. It was reported that Aryan was arrested along with seven other people including Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha who were sent to judicial custody in Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail. While the case is still being investigated by the agency, Aryan and Arbaaz were released on bail on October 30 in the case after spending 22 days in jail.

However, Aryan and Arbaaz have been asked to mark their presence before the agency every Friday between 11 am to 2 pm. To note, this was one of the conditions for their bail granted by the Bombay High Court. Obeying the order, after Arbaaz was papped outside the NCB office today, Arbaaz was also spotted arriving at the agency office to mark his attendance. In the video, Arbaaz was seen making his way inside the NCB office and made sure to wear a mask as he arrived for the regular visit.

Check out Arbaaz Merchant’s video as he arrived at the NCB office here:

To note, the other conditions for Aryan and Arbaaz’s bail include that they can’t leave the city without informing the cops, can’t communicate with each other along with other accused, no communication with the media etc. It is reported that NCB can request for the cancellation of their bail if any of these conditions are violated by the accused in the drugs case.