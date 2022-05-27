After Aryan Khan gets clean chit, NCB DG finds flaws in the way Sameer Wankhede handled the case; Report

The latest reports in the drugs-on-cruise case came as a relief for Aryan Khan and his family. The star kid got a clean chit by NCB in this case. But now it seems that trouble has mounted on the then zonal director Sameer Wankhede. According to the latest reports in ANI, NCB DG SN Pradhan told CNN-News 18 that the initial investigation has found many flaws in the way Wankhede handled the case. Pradhan further said that they will soon come up with the final report on Vigilance Enquiry on Wankhede.

ANI took to their Twitter handle and wrote, “It's learnt that Govt has asked Competent Authority to take appropriate action against ex-NCB official Sameer Wankhede for his shoddy investigation into Aryan Khan drugs haul case. Govt has already taken action in the case of Sameer Wankhede's fake caste certificate case: Sources.” The vigilance team is also probing the corruption angle and the details will shortly come out in the report, he added. Wankhede has refused to comment on the development, saying he was “not associated with the case".

For the unversed, NCB removed Mumbai zonal unit Sameer Wankhede from the case and transferred the investigation to its operations unit based in Delhi. Wankhede was facing a departmental vigilance probe after an independent witness in the case claimed an extortion bid by those involved. The charge sheet filed on Friday said Aryan had not been found in possession of any narcotics. “Based on an input NCB Mumbai on 02.10.2021, intercepted Vikrant, Ishmeet, Arbaaz, Aryan and Gomit at International Port Terminal, MbPT and Nupur, Mohak and Munmun at the Cordelia Cruise. All the accused persons were found in possession of narcotics except Aryan and Mohak," said a press release by the agency.

In other news, Pinkvilla recently reported that Shah Rukh Khan’s son is developing multiple ideas, of which a web series and a feature film created by him for Red Chillies Entertainment are at the forefront. Aryan has been working on these concepts for quite some time and has already started the series.

