After Aryan Khan gets clean chit, Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer seeks a fresh probe into the drug case

Days after Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was given a clean chit by a Special Investigation Team of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the on-cruise drugs case, advocate Satish Maneshinde has demanded a fresh probe into the drug case registered against Rhea Chakraborty. For the uninitiated, Rhea and her brother Showik Chakraborty were arrested over drugs-related charges in 2020 and even spent some time in jail. Talking to India Today, Maneshinde, who has been representing Chakraborty in her case, stated that no drugs were found on them.

During his conversation, Satish Maneshinde emphasised, “There should be an inquiry in Rhea Chakraborty and Shovik case as well. No drugs were found on them. No tests were done. There were just WhatsApp chats and no test was done. When Aryan Khan case showed that false case was made, which had continued since Rhea Chakraborty’s time, then new investigation was opened”. He also alleged that Narcotics Control Bureau troubled a lot of people over the last three years and that actions should be taken against them as well.

Furthermore, Satish Maneshinde also asserted that Bollywood celebs cannot take drugs as their profession demands them to be fit. He also alleged that the NCB officials ‘paraded star’ for popularity. Maneshinde also mentioned that all such cases which are being handled by NCB should be re-investigated. For the uninitiated, Rhea and her brother were arrested by the NCB in September 2020. Rhea was granted bail after spending more than a month behind the bars, while Showik spent more than three months in jail before he was released on bail.

Meanwhile, Satish Maneshinde, who also represented Aryan Khan in his case, spoke about NCB dropping the drugs charges against the star kid and said that it is a big relief for the Khans as they had gone through a lot.