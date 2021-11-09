After Aryan Khan skips NCB SIT’s summon, SRK’s manager Pooja Dadlani fails to turn up before Mumbai Police SIT

The Aryan Khan case is getting interesting day by day. With each passing day, a new angle is coming up in this case. Recently, NCB handed over this case to their SIT who had summoned Aryan in Delhi. The star kid failed to show up citing that he had a fever. In the latest report, we hear that Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani too was summoned by the Mumbai Police SIT on Monday, but she failed to turn up citing health issues too.

According to reports in The Times Of India, Chunky Panday’s brother Chikki Panday too did not turn up before the SIT, citing Covid-19. It is said that K P Gosavi, who was one of the witnesses in the drug case had contacted Panday to get in touch with Pooja Dadlani. After Gosavi’s personal bodyguard Prabhakar Sail filed a complaint with the MRA Marg police, the SIT came into the picture. Sail had alleged that he had overheard Gosavi talking over the phone to one Sam D’Souza about extorting money in the drug case and a Rs 8 crore payment to be made to NCB zonal chief Sameer Wankhede.

Later, three more applications on similar lines were submitted to the MRA Marg police. D’Souza claimed Dadlani paid Rs 50 lakh but the money was returned after they realised Gosavi, who promised to prevent the arrest of Khan’s son Aryan, was a cheat. ACP Milind Khetle (Azad Maidan division) has been leading the SIT probe and will submit his report to the police commissioner.

