After Assam, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas donate to Bihar Flood Relief; Urge people to do their bit

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and hubby and American singer Nick Jonas contributed to the Bihar flood relief; Read on!
After Assam, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas donate to Bihar Flood Relief; Urge people to do their bit
We all know that the monsoons in India have wrecked havoc in many parts of country and amidst many, Assam is badly affected by the floods. As we speak, the floods have affected around 2 to 3 million in 27 districts and have claimed the lives of more than 60 people and more than half of the area of Kaziranga National Park and Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary are affected by floods forcing animals to move to other places. While the floods were caused by an excess Summer Monsoon that affected the state of Assam, many people are coming forward to extend support to Assam and after donating to Assam, Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas have extended their support to Bihar, who is also grappling with the floods.

After making donations for flood relief work in Assam, Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas have donated to Bihar flood relief and by way of a tweet, PeeCee encouraged people to donate and shared links of some organisations who are doing relief and rehabilitation work in the state. “The monsoon in India have caused major devastation in many parts of the country. In the state of Bihar, which is where I was born, continuous heavy rains have caused major flooding,” read PeeCee’s tweet, adding, “Much like Assam, millions of people have been affected and many have been displaced as their homes were washed away in the deluge. As they grapple with this devastation, they need all the help that we can provide. Nick and I have already donated to a few organisations whose teams are engaged in the active relief and rehabilitation work in the state. Now it’s your turn #BiharFloods.”

As we speak, a total of 2.4 million people have been affected by flood across 11 of 38 districts in Bihar, with Darbhanga being the worst-affected. Also, Priyanka Chopra recently celebrated her 38th birthday, and fans of the actress started trending #HappyBirthdayPriyankaChopra bang at midnight as they poured in immense love for their desi girl. Meanwhile, on the work front, PeeCee was last seen in Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink co-starring Farhan Akhtar.

