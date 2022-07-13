After Athiya Shetty, Suniel Shetty responds to his daughter & KL Rahul’s wedding rumours: Nothing planned yet

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are one of the most popular couples in the tinsel town of Bollywood. Their wedding rumours have been going on for a while now and they do not shy away from painting the town red with their romance. Recently, there were reports stating that Athiya and KL Rahul are expected to get married in the next three months in Mumbai. It is also being said that it will be a grand affair for both the families and every detail of the big day is being looked after by Athiya herself.

Now, Athiya's father and actor Suniel Shetty has finally broken her silence on reports of her wedding with boyfriend KL Rahul. The Dhadkan actor was asked if the family had started preparations for the wedding. To which, Suniel told Radio Mirchi, “No, nothing has been planned yet." Meanwhile, earlier Athiya also reacted to the wedding rumours and took to her Instagram story and wrote: “I hope I’m invited to this wedding that’s taking place in 3 months, lol.”

Earlier, Suniel talked about his fondness for Rahul in the past and told ETimes, "As far as KL Rahul is concerned, I love the boy. And it is for them to decide what they want to do, because times have changed. Beti aur beta dono hi responsible hai (My daughter and son are both responsible people). I would like them to take the decision. My blessings are always there for them." Meanwhile, Athiya recently accompanied Rahul to Germany where he underwent surgery.

