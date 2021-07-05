After Atrangi Re, Sara Ali Khan to play the lead in Aanand L. Rai’s upcoming production ‘Nakhrewali’: Report

Sara Ali Khan has already collaborated with Aanand L. Rai for his directorial Atrangi Re.

Sara Ali Khan has recently wrapped up the principal photography of ‘Atrangi Re’, which is directed by Aanand L. Rai co-starring and Dhanush. According to a report in the Times of India, Sara Ali Khan is set to collaborate with Aanand yet again for his upcoming production ‘Nakhrewali’. Reportedly, Sara will be essaying the lead role in the film. Aanand Rai has collaborated with Dhanush for the second time in Atrangi Re after Ranjhanna and is already directing yet again in his upcoming venture ‘Rakshabandhan’. It is unclear as though if Aanand will direct Nakhrewali.

Sara Ali Khan will also be seen alongside Vicky Kaushal in ‘The Immortal Ashwatthama’. A source told the Times of India, “Sara Ali Khan and Aanand L Rai collaborated for the first for ‘Atrangi Re’. The duo enjoyed working on their first project. The audience will get to see an outstanding outcome once the film comes out. Sara has now been approached for Rai’s next production film which is titled ‘Nakhrewali’. She will be seen essaying the titular role. It is definitely going to be an out-and-out entertainer.”

Sara wrote a heartfelt note for the team of Atrangi Re on Instagram after she wrapped up the shoot. She wrote, “That’s a film wrap Ek saal baad Thank you so much @aanandlrai sir for giving me this role, this film, and this opportunity. But more than that thank you for your unconditional love, unwavering support, the best India darshan, delicious khana, early morning sunrise drives to location, sufi ginger water evenings, and the most memorable year with the best team @dhanushkraja thank you for always being helpful, motivating and inspiring. Couldn’t have asked for a better partner in this journey and yes thank you for introducing me to your amazing music and mouth watering varieties of South Indian food (even though we could’ve avoided that indulgence during shoots) And thank you so much @akshaykumar sir for bringing so much love, laughter, energy and positivity on our set and sorry for stalking you for photos in all our costumes sir”.

