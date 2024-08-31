After Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’s failure, Tiger Shroff’s big-budget action thriller Hero No. 1 shelved? Here’s what we know

Tiger Shroff is currently going through a rough patch on his professional front. He was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Akshay Kumar. According to the latest reports, the actor now seems to be in a pickle as his upcoming film, Hero No. 1 has been put on a halt.

Pinkvilla informed you back in 2022 that Tiger Shroff’s next is titled Hero No. 1 which will be directed by Mission Mangal director Jagan Shakti and produced by Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani. The film was touted to be a big-budget action-packed thriller. However, following his recent debacles with Heropanti 2, Ganapath, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, reportedly his Hero No. 1 has also been shelved.

According to a report published in Bollywood Hungama, Hero No. 1 was shot 20%, and the remaining portions were supposed to be shot after the release of BMCM in April. However, Ali Abbas Zafar’s directorial turned out to be a major loss-maker for Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment.

"They are in a huge debt and are not in a position to put money to shoot Hero No. 1. Hence, it’s as good as being shelved,” a source informed the portal. The report further claims that the director Jagan Shakti has moved on to his next project. Currently, he is working on Ajay Devgn’s adventure film, produced by Luv Ranjan, which is expected to go on floors in December this year.

A trade expert called this latest development a big blow for the actor, considering Screw Dheela and Rambo that have already been shelved. However, these films never went on floors, meanwhile, Hero No. 1 was shot and then got indefinitely stalled.

The expert further remarked that the actor’s last three films have been massive flops, yet his fees are high. He pointed out that Tiger’s entourage cost also put a hole in the pockets of the producers. Now, he has Baaghi 4 in his kitty that generates a chance for him to redeem and bounce back.

Apart from Tiger, the film was supposed to have Disha Patani and Pashmina Roshan in the key roles. A source to the development had revealed their plans to shoot the film internationally in Europe with an international action crew.

