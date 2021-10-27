After Badhaai Do, Bhumi Pednekar joins Rajkummar Rao for Anubhav Sinha's 'Bheed'
Taking to its official Twitter handle, T-Series tweeted as, “A groundbreaking social drama deserves the very best. This is why we are so happy to have the ever-so versatile. @bhumipednekar join team #Bheed!” Going by the reports, the film will be shot across Lucknow and it is expected to go on floors in November as the unit continues their pre-production for the next few weeks. The social drama Bheed is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Anubhav Sinha’s Benaras Mediaworks.
Talking to IANS, the director had mentioned, “Bhumi was the perfect choice for a film of this nature. She is an assured actress and a woman with a mind of her own. That’s the quality this character needs to have. I couldn’t have asked for a better cast. These are performers who not only shine every time they are on screen; they elevate the written word to create magic on screen.”
Take a look at the tweet here:
A groundbreaking social drama deserves the very best. This is why we are so happy to have the ever-so versatile @bhumipednekar join team #Bheed!@RajkummarRao @anubhavsinha #BhushanKumar @BenarasM #AnubhavSinha #RajkummarRao #BhumiPednekar pic.twitter.com/ds4OP2TfTf— T-Series (@TSeries) October 27, 2021
Coming to Badhaai Do, it is the second film after the award-winning Badhaai Ho, which starred Ayushmaan Khurrana, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Surekha Sikri, Sanya Malhotra. Rajkummar and Bhumi starrer is being helmed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni.
Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Rajkummar Rao on Hum Do Hamare Do, HIT, Chupke Chupke, Badhaai Do and Monica O My Darling