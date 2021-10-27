After Badhaai Do, Bhumi Pednekar joins Rajkummar Rao for Anubhav Sinha's 'Bheed'

Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao will be reuniting for the second time for another film titled Bheed. The film will be directed by Anubhav Sinha. Today, T-Series shared the news on its Twitter handle. Both actors will be seen in Badhaai Do and will be sharing the screen space the first time. However, other details of the Bheed have not been shared by the makers. Since the news was buzzing around for a long time, finally, today the makers have confirmed it.

Taking to its official Twitter handle, T-Series tweeted as, “A groundbreaking social drama deserves the very best. This is why we are so happy to have the ever-so versatile. @bhumipednekar join team #Bheed!” Going by the reports, the film will be shot across Lucknow and it is expected to go on floors in November as the unit continues their pre-production for the next few weeks. The social drama Bheed is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Anubhav Sinha’s Benaras Mediaworks.

Talking to IANS, the director had mentioned, “Bhumi was the perfect choice for a film of this nature. She is an assured actress and a woman with a mind of her own. That’s the quality this character needs to have. I couldn’t have asked for a better cast. These are performers who not only shine every time they are on screen; they elevate the written word to create magic on screen.”