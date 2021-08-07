After being slammed for 'arrogant' behaviour during cake cutting, Kajol thanks fans for wishes
After Kajol's cake cutting with fans left netizens fuming, the actress put out a ‘thank you’ message. The Dilwale actress thanked the fans for bringing her a cake and appreciated all of them for their ‘wonderful’ birthday wishes. Sharing the post on the Instagram handle, Kajol wrote, “Drowned under all the love yesterday...Just surfaced to say a huge big thank u to all u wonderful people.”
Earlier in the evening, Kajol’s birthday celebration with fans earned her the wrath of netizens. A few fans showed up at the actress' residence and surprised her with a cake. However, when fans urged her to take a bite of the tasty treat, she refused and said thank you. The video of Kajol with them soon went viral and for all the wrong reasons. The actress’ reaction irked a lot of netizens and they called her out for being 'rude' and 'arrogant'. Many even said that fans shouldn't have 'wasted' their money and time on Kajol.
Take a look:
As Kajol turned 47 today, Bollywood friends, family, and fans poured in love and good wishes to the star. The actress already began celebrating her birthday a day before as she went out with her mother Tanuja and sister Tanishaa for lunch. The actress even shared some pictures from her day on her photo-sharing application. On her birthday, Kajol also received a beautiful birthday note from the love of her life Ajay Devgn who wrote, “You have managed to bring a smile to my face for the longest time now...Happy birthday dearest Kajol; will try to make it as special as you are.”