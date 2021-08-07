After being slammed for 'arrogant' behaviour during cake cutting, Kajol thanks fans for wishes

After Kajol's cake cutting with fans left netizens fuming, the actress put out a ‘thank you’ message. The Dilwale actress thanked the fans for bringing her a cake and appreciated all of them for their ‘wonderful’ birthday wishes. Sharing the post on the Instagram handle, Kajol wrote, “Drowned under all the love yesterday...Just surfaced to say a huge big thank u to all u wonderful people.”

Earlier in the evening, Kajol’s birthday celebration with fans earned her the wrath of netizens. A few fans showed up at the actress' residence and surprised her with a cake. However, when fans urged her to take a bite of the tasty treat, she refused and said thank you. The video of Kajol with them soon went viral and for all the wrong reasons. The actress’ reaction irked a lot of netizens and they called her out for being 'rude' and 'arrogant'. Many even said that fans shouldn't have 'wasted' their money and time on Kajol.

As Kajol turned 47 today, Bollywood friends, family, and fans poured in love and good wishes to the star. The actress already began celebrating her birthday a day before as she went out with her mother Tanuja and sister Tanishaa for lunch. The actress even shared some pictures from her day on her photo-sharing application. On her birthday, Kajol also received a beautiful birthday note from the love of her life who wrote, “You have managed to bring a smile to my face for the longest time now...Happy birthday dearest Kajol; will try to make it as special as you are.”