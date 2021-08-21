After Bell Bottom’s theatrical release, Akshay Kumar is hopeful of Sooryavanshi making to theatres

starrer Bell Bottom was released in the cinemas on 19 August. The spy thriller Bell Bottom, is the first major Hindi film to hit theatres after the second wave of coronavirus in India. In a recent chat with a leading daily, said he believes Bell Bottom will pave the way for theatrical release of Sooryavanshi.

In a chat with Bombay Times, the actor spoke about his first theatrical release this year. For those not aware, the actor started shooting for Bell Bottom soon after the first lockdown ended in 2020. Now, the Good Newwz actor is hopeful of Sooryavanshi making way to theatres. When asked about the release date again, Akshay said, “I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again with regards to Sooryavanshi’s release date, there are only two people who can answer your question. One is God and the other person is Rohit Shetty.”

He added, “Even I want to see Sooryavanshi on the big screen. As for the audience and my fans, I’m really grateful that despite such a long wait, they are asking about updates on its release. Hopefully, BellBottom will pave the way for future theatrical releases including Sooryavanshi.”

Sooryavanshi is the new edition to Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. The films stars Akshay Kumar and in the lead, where the actor will essay a role of a fearless cop who is set to take on the terrorists. Interestingly, Sooryavanshi will also have and doing a cameo.