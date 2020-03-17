After Bhansali’s Padmaavat, Karni Sena disrupts shoot of Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj in Jaipur; Here’s why

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

As per latest reports, Karni Sena disrupted the shoot of Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj in Jaipur. Read on!

On ’s birthday, the actor took to social media to announce one of the biggest and most ambitious films of his career, and that being- Prithviraj. As the name suggests, in the film, will essay the role of the 12th century Indian monarch, Prithviraj Chauhan, and Chandraprakash Dwivedi, popularly known for the 90s’ historical TV series Chanakya, will direct the film. Now, for the uninitiated, Prithviraj Chauhan ruled present-day Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi and some parts of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, and in the latest, reports suggest that Karni Sen disrupted the shoot of the film in Jaipur and have asked the makers of Prithviraj to not tamper with the facts of the film. That's right!

If you remember, the Karni Sena, back in 2017, had protested against Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat starring , and for tampering with the historic facts of the film and had halted the shooting of the film in Rajasthan. As per reports, members of The Karni Sena, led by its national president Mahipal Singh Makrana, staged a stir at the shooting location of Prithviraj in Jaipur. Yes, although Akshay Kumar wasn't shooting but director Chandra Prakash, who was shooting for the film in Jamwaramgarh village, near Jaipur, on Saturday was in for a shock when the Karni Sen staged a stir at the shooting location and asked the director to halt the shooting. While the director assured the members of the Karni Sena that they will ensure that no historical facts will be tampered, the Karni Sena demanded a written assurance.

“Prithviraj Chauhan should not be portrayed as a lover in the film. The director has assured us that there is no such thing in the movie but we want a written assurance," said a member of the Karni Sena. Produced by Yashraj Films, Prithviraj starring Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar will hit the screens in 2020. In 2019, Akshay Kumar shared a video on social media wherein he is seen doing a puja with Manushi before kick-starting the shoot.

Check out Akshay Kumar's post of performing puja before kick-starting the shoot of Prithviraj:

