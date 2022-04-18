After Bheed, Rajkummar Rao reunites with Anubhav Sinha for anthology set against pandemic; Report

Rajkummar Rao is an actor who doesn’t need an introduction. In his career of around a decade, the Hamari Adhuri Kahani actor had given several impressive performances and has worked with several ace filmmakers. And while he has been basking in the success of this last release Badhaai Do, it has been reported that he had wrapped the shooting of his next movie Bheed. Helmed by Anubhav Sinha, Bheed is touted to be a social drama. Although Bheed is yet to hit the screens, as per a recent update, Rajkummar will soon be collaborating with Anubhav once again.

As per a report published in Mid Day, it is reported that the actor-director duo will be reuniting for an anthology that is set against the pandemic. “When Anubhav shared the premise of his short film with Raj, it resonated with him. The director felt Raj is someone who connects with the movie on a personal level. Casting is key for Anubhav, and he almost always knows from the get-go who he is envisioning in the role. He felt Raj was the perfect choice for the part,” a source was quoted saying.

To note, this anthology, which is produced by Anubhav Sinha, will feature short films by Sudhir Mishra, Hansal Mehta and Ketan Mehta and other filmmakers. Earlier, it was reported that Sudhir Mishra has roped in Taapsee Pannu and Parambrata Chatterjee for his short film. Talking about it, Taapsee said that she is thrilled to work with Sudhir Mishra and revealed that the short film will be a socio-political drama that will span across two generations.