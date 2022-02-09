After Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan & Kiara Advani to begin shooting for their untitled love saga?

Kartik Aaryan is one of the many actors whom fans have been eagerly waiting to see on the silver screen. It was last year in June that he had announced his film Satyanarayan Ki Katha and it was supposed to mark his first collaboration with director Sameer Vidwans. Now, after almost 7 months and an outrage over the title later, the film is reportedly all set to go on the floors in March. Yes! You heard that right. The film starring Kartik and Kiara Advani will soon be rolling.

A source close to the unit of the film revealed that Sajid Nadiadwala is eyeing to take the film on floors in March. According to the source the film was originally scheduled to start in December but it could not due to the third wave. Kartik Aaryan is currently wrapping up his pending commitments including brand endorsements and the final touches to Rohit Dhawan’s Shehzada. Kiara Advani too has been busy with brand shoots. Also, Kartik and Kiara together will soon kick start the promotions of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and will have to juggle the shoot of this film with the promotions.

Meanwhile, the title of this love story has not yet been decided. Kartik Aaryan will be seen playing the role of Satya and Kiara Advani will be seen playing Katha. In July, the makers dropped the original name after it sparked objections from fringe groups, who claimed it ‘hurts religious sentiments.’ Let us wait and watch to see what is the title going to be now.

