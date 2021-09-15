After Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan shoots for the climax of Freddy with Alaya F

It's raining shoot days for Kartik Aaryan! Days after shooting the climax scene of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the actor resumed with the shooting of Freddy. For the unversed, Freddy is a dark thriller which will see Kartik Aaryan in the genre for the first time. Alongside Kartik is newbie Alaya F. Shooting for the film had commenced a few months ago and on Wednesday the film's climax was shot.

Taking to Instagram, Kartik shared a photo of Freddy's clapperboard which mentioned 'Climax' under Scene No. Sharing the black and white photo, Kartik captioned the photo, "Climax pe Climax," referring to the recently shot climax scene of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Sharing the climax clapperboard of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 earlier, Kartik had written, "Shot 162 One of the most challenging sequences i have shot for gets done !! #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 Climax Whole week everyones been at it and great team effort !! (sic)."

Take a look at Kartik Aaryan's post:

On the work front, Kartik has a couple of other movies as well. The actor will be starring in the action flick Dhamaka. While there's no official announcement on when the film will release, Kartik's first look from the film as Arjun Pathak sent his fans into a frenzy.

