After bike, Kartik Aaryan & Kiara Advani arrive stylishly in auto to promote Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2; PICS

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani have recently been all over the headlines because of their upcoming thriller Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film is the sequel to the blockbuster 2007 movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa starring Vidya Balan and Akshay Kumar. Apart from Kartik and Kiara, the film also stars Tabu in a key role. The trailer of the film dropped recently, and fans have been excitedly waiting to watch the story unfold on the big screen. It’s slated to come out on the 20th of May, and ahead of that Kartik and Kiara are busy promoting the film.

This afternoon, Kartik and Kiara were clicked as they promoted their upcoming movie in the city. Recently the duo was seen arriving on a bike for the grand trailer launch of the film. And now, the actors were papped arriving in an auto. Both Kartik and Kiara kept their promotional looks absolutely stylish. Kartik was seen wearing a yellow jacket which he paired with blue denims. Kiara too looked stunning in an off-shoulder yellow dress with a slit in the front. The actors smiled and posed for photos while the paps clicked them from a distance.

Check out Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan’s pictures:

Helmed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will be releasing on May 20 this year. Talking to Pinkvilla, he said, “Bhool Bhulaiyaa is special because it’s my first horror-comedy, so this time, I am also trying to scare people. I have treated the subject in a new way. The original was a psychological thriller with comedy, this one is a proper horror -omedy. The challenge is to remind people of the first part, yet provide a unique experience”.

