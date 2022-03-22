After Biryani, Kareena Kapoor Khan feasts on Moong Dal ka Halwa; Fan says 'Khao akele akele'

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a woman of her word, and her latest video on her social media space is proof. Yesterday, she took to her Instagram handle and treated fans to a glimpse of her gorging on some delectable biryani along with her team. At the end of the video, she mentioned that she would bring Moong Dal Ka Halwa the next day. And she sure did! As promised, a few moments back, Kareena took to the photo-and-video-sharing application and posted a new video, in which she can be seen feasting on Halwa.

Sharing the reel, Kareena captioned it, “As promised…Halwa it is (red heart emoji) #Reels #ReelItFeelIt #Dessert’. As soon as she posted it, it received a flood of likes and comments from fans and friends. Her sister-in-law Saba Pataudi dropped a comment that read, “(laughing emoji, clap emoji, red heart emoji) You’re a riot! Love U.” A fan wrote, “Tempting (red heart emoji). Another fan commented, “Haa Haa khao akele akela”.

Click HERE to watch Kareena Kapoor Khan’s video.

Here’s a screengrab from Kareena Kapoor Khan’s video:

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be soon seen in the Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. The Advait Chandan directorial is the Hindi remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. After much delay due to the pandemic, the film is set to release theatrically on the 11th of August. Last week, Kareena surprised her fans as she announced her digital debut in Sujoy Ghosh’s next, where she will be sharing screen space with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. It is reported that the movie will be a screen adaptation of Japanese author Keigo Higashino’s book The Devotion of Suspect X.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan shares PIC of her ‘little dare devil’ Taimur as he enjoys water sports in Maldives