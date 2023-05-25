After Bloody Daddy, Shahid Kapoor to play lead in yet another action thriller: Details inside

Shahid Kapoor seems to be on a roll on the professional front. The actor who is basking in the success of his recently released web show Farzi, helmed by Raj and Dk, launched the trailer of yet another action thriller film Bloody Daddy yesterday. The trailer saw him in an intense action-hero avatar and we bet fans cannot wait to see it. Well, if you thought that was it then hold your breath as Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films today announced their collaboration on a high-octane, action-thriller featuring Shahid Kapoor in the lead. Scroll down to get all the information you need about this new film.

Shahid Kapoor announces new action thriller

The film will be directed by the renowned Malayalam director Rosshan Andrrews, known for Malayalam blockbusters like Salute and Kayamkulam Kochunni. The plot follows a brilliant yet rebellious police officer investigating a high-profile case. As he delves deeper into the case, he uncovers a web of deceit and betrayal, leading him down a thrilling and dangerous path.

Shahid Kapoor says, “It’s rare to find a subject that has action, thrill, drama, and suspense all packed into one script and I am really looking forward to this. It’s a privilege to be collaborating with Zee Studios and with Siddharth Roy Kapur, with whom I have worked on Haider and Kaminey earlier. We have also been neighbors for a long time, haha! Rosshan Andrrews is a veteran filmmaker whose Malayalam filmography is spectacular. We have spent many months together now and it will be a pleasure to work with such a fantastic cinematic mind. I can’t wait to bring this exhilarating, entertaining, and thrilling story to the masses."

Director Rosshan Andrrews says, “I am thrilled to make my Bollywood debut with this gripping story and work with such an incredible team of professionals. The combination of Shahid's exceptional acting, Siddharth Roy Kapur's expertise as a producer, and Zee Studios’ commitment to delivering ground-breaking content is truly inspiring. Their passion and dedication to the project have been instrumental in bringing the story to life. As a director, I aim to create an immersive cinematic experience that leaves audiences awed. I believe that this project has all the necessary elements to achieve that goal.” The film is scheduled to go on floors in the second half of 2023 and will release in 2024.

