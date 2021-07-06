After Chris Pratt, Varun Dhawan fanboys over Jonas Brothers with THIS latest photo

Taking to Instagram, Varun Dhawan dropped a brand new monochrome picture from a photoshoot and professed his love for Jonas Brothers.

took social media by storm when he recently dropped a video of his 8-minute long chat with The Tomorrow War actor Chris Pratt. The video delighted netizens as Varun got Chris to bust some Bollywood moves as they danced to the upbeat 'Tan Tana Tan'. Now, days after professing his love for Chris, Varun has taken to social media to fanboy over the Jonas Brothers. For the unversed, the Jonas Brothers includes 's husband and singer Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas.

Taking to Instagram, Varun dropped a brand new monochrome picture from a photoshoot on Monday. The photo was definitely a stunning one as Varun looked dapper in a suit. However, it was his caption that stole the show. Varun captioned his photo, "Leave before you love me."

Now, for those wondering what exactly it means, let us enlighten you. The caption refers to the Jonas Brothers' latest track in collaboration with Marshmello which they released on 25 May. The photo was definitely a delight for his fans as one commented, "Alexa play haye garmi." While another remarked, "AC chala do yaar koii (Someone please switch on the AC)."

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan recently welcomed a new pup to his family and has named him Joey. He dropped the cutest photos featuring Joey and wife Natasha Dalal recently and sent millions of his fans and followers into a meltdown.

On the work front, Varun will next be seen in Bhediya with Kriti Sanon. Portions of the film have been shot in Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh. Reportedly, Kriti and Varun will resume shooting for their film soon.

