After cricket, Aamir Khan plays foosball as he reveals where he'll share his mystery story on 28 April; WATCH

Just a few days after announcing that he will be sharing a new story on 28 April, Aamir Khan continues to keep his fans guessing. On Monday, the actor dropped another video and announced where he will be announcing the story on 28 April. This time around, however, the actor was playing foosball and not cricket.

With every video being dropped, Aamir Khan seems to be letting the cat out of the bag but just not fully. In the latest video, we get to see Aamir Khan donning a neon orange T-shirt with a quirky quote from his cult film Andaz Apna Apna. The quote reads ‘Release GoGo’.

Revealing more details of his mysterious story, he says, "I have decided where to narrate Kahani on 28th. I will narrate it on a radio station. It is a good place to share my story." Check out Aamir Khan's latest video below:

Amidst all the excitement for Laal Singh Chaddha, fans had earlier guessed that the mystery story might be related to the film's promotions. Many fans felt that it is either going to be a teaser of Laal Singh Chaddha or the trailer of this film. What do you think it is going to be? Let us know in the comments below.

