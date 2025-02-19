After criticizing Ranveer Allahbadia, B Praak now urges netizens to forgive him amid Samay Raina's show controversy

Many well-known figures from Bollywood, politics, and business have been featured on Ranveer Allahbadia’s YouTube channel, Beer Biceps. He recently appeared on Samay Raina’s show, India’s Got Latent, where a comment he made sparked widespread criticism. Initially, singer B Praak strongly condemned the show and even canceled his scheduled appearance on Ranveer’s podcast. However, he has now softened his stance, suggesting that if Ranveer genuinely regrets his words, he deserves forgiveness.

Ranveer Allahbadia found himself embroiled in controversy after making an inappropriate and s*xually suggestive remark to a contestant on India’s Got Latent. His comments sparked widespread backlash, with many criticizing the nature of his question. Now, according to Zoom TV, B Praak addressed the issue while talking to the media, acknowledging the severity of the situation but emphasizing that personal attacks on one’s family should be avoided.

He said, “Baat bahut badi thi aur galat baat thi. Par mereko yeh hai ki kisi ki family ko personally hurt nahi hona chahiye. Par agar koi banda dil se uss cheez ke liye maafi maangta hai, usko pachtava hai uss cheez ka, toh humein uss cheez ko zayada drag nahi karna chahiye aur unhe maaf kar dena chahiye.”

(The matter was very serious and indeed wrong. But I believe that no one’s family should be hurt. And if someone genuinely apologizes for their actions and truly regrets what they did, we shouldn’t drag the issue and forgive them).

Further explaining his decision to cancel his podcast appearance, the singer clarified that he simply voiced what he believed was wrong, emphasizing that his views were personal. He highlighted the importance of creating meaningful content, stating that audiences appreciate quality work.

According to B Praak, success ultimately depends on one’s words and actions, and every individual should focus on producing valuable content, whether in films, music, or other creative fields.

Earlier, B Praak took to Instagram to criticize Ranveer Allahbadia’s controversial remark on Samay Raina’s show, India’s Got Latent. He announced that he had canceled his appearance on Beer Biceps, expressing strong disapproval of Ranveer’s mindset and calling his comment unacceptable. He also condemned the show itself, stating that its content does not align with Indian cultural values.

In his detailed video, the singer urged comedians to be more mindful of the content they create and avoid material that disrespects cultural norms. He reinforced this sentiment in his caption, emphasizing the need to preserve Indian traditions and promote respectful humor.

Meanwhile, the controversy has also drawn legal attention. On Tuesday, the Supreme Court reprimanded Allahbadia’s lawyer, condemning the YouTuber’s statements as deeply offensive and morally degrading. The court criticized the language used, stating that it reflected a perverse mindset and was shameful for society.

Following the backlash, Samay Raina has removed all episodes of India’s Got Latent, while Ranveer has issued a public apology and assured full cooperation with authorities.