PICS: Sara Ali Khan arrives hours after Deepika, Shraddha reached NCB Office for drug nexus case interrogation

Kedarnath actor Sara Ali Khan arrived at the Narcotics Control Bureau for investigation in the Bollywood drug nexus case; See PHOTOS

Sara Ali Khan had jetted off to Goa to ring in her 25th birthday celebrations, and ever since, this Kedarnath actress has been vacaying in Goa. However, Sara’s vacation was cut short after she was served summons by the Narcotics Control Bureau. Why? Because as per reports, Sara Ali Khan’s name surfaced in the Bollywood drug nexus after Rhea Chakraborty allegedly took her name while her interrogation by the agency.

After the NCB summon, Sara Ali Khan reached Mumbai from Goa with her mother Amrita Singh and brother on Thursday. And today, after and , Sara Ali Khan arrived at the NCB office at around 1pm. In the photos, Sara Ali Khan is seen wearing a Indian attire sporting spectacles and soon after stepping out of the car, Sara Ali Khan went inside the office. Earlier, Deepika Padukone arrived at the NCB office at 10 am and later, Chhichhore actress Shraddha Kapoor arrived around 12:15.

Earlier this month, NCB arrested Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik in the ongoing investigation into the drug angle in Rajput’s death. As per reports, Showik Chakraborty admitted to procuring drugs for SSR while he also said that he used to procure it at the behest of Rhea. Thereafter, reports suggested that Rhea took Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Simone Khambatta’s name in her investigation. However, after NCB issued summons to Sara and other actors’, Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde clarified that Rhea has not named anyone in her statement in the drug case.

Check out the photos here:

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh requests NCB to let him be present with Deepika Padukone, cites anxiety as reason: Report

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×