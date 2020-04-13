After Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut turns into baker amid lockdown & nails her 1st attempt

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, several Bollywood celebs like Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Anushka Sharma turned into bakers at home. And the recent entrant into the bakers club is Kangana Ranaut. Sister Rangoli Chandel shared how the Thalaivi star nailed her first try.

The Coronavirus or COVID 19 lockdown has given a chance to all Bollywood celebs to spend time at home and discover new talents. Recently, stars like , , and tried their hand at baking amid lockdown and it looks like the queen of Bollywood, is all set to join the baker’s club too. On Monday, Rangoli Chandel shared photos of Kangana trying her hand at baking her first batch of cupcakes and well, they turned out splendid.

Rangoli took to Instagram to share 2 photos as proof that finally Kangana turned into a baker with her help and made a batch of cream cheese frosting cupcakes. In the photo, a happy and elated Kangana can be seen mixing up the batter in a utensil while sister Rangoli turned camera person for her. Clad in a casual checkered shirt with lower, Kangana beamed with joy as she tried her hand at baking. In the second photo, we get to see the final product of Kangana’s first ever baking attempt and well, the cupcakes will leave you drooling.

Rangoli shared the photos and captioned it as, “New baker in town, she has been meaning to learn baking from me but today we did it, she successfully made soft and delicious cupcakes from scratch, we used white butter + home made cheese for icing.” Well, surely there seems nothing that Kangana can’t do and the proof that she is the newest baker in town was just dropped on social media by her sister.

Check out Kangana’s photo of baking cupcakes:

New baker in town, she has been meaning to learn baking from me but today we did it, she successfully made soft and delicious cup cakes from scratch, we used white butter + home made cheese for icing .... pic.twitter.com/9yYQIMgtUn — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 13, 2020

Meanwhile, currently, Kangana is spending time at home in Manali with her sister and family. The diva’s sister has been sharing updates on social media about the same. On the work front, Kangana will be seen in Thalaivi that is a biopic on the life of J Jayalalithaa. Kangana will be seen in the lead and Arvind Swami will be seen as MGR in the film. It is slated to release on June 26, 2020. Apart from this, Kangana also has an action film planned for this year and it is titled Dhaakad.

