After Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt shares mental health helplines amid COVID 19: We could all use some help

Amid the COVID 19 pandemic, Alia Bhatt has been sharing informative posts to help people in need. Now, like Deepika Padukone, the Brahmastra star has also shared a post featuring verified mental health NGOs who are helping people amid the second wave.

Several Bollywood actors have come forward to help out amid the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic and is among them. The Raazi star has been sharing a lot of informative posts about verified places and their contact numbers that could help people in the hour of need. And the latest addition to that list is a post featuring verified mental health helpline numbers that Alia has shared on her Instagram handle. Last week, also had drawn attention to mental health amid the pandemic and now, Alia too has highlighted the same amid the pandemic.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Alia shared a post featuring numbers of verified NGOs that could provide services related to mental health amid the COVID 19 pandemic. The star shared the same and wrote, "These are tough times and no matter how strong, we could all use some help.Here are numbers of frontline mental health NGOs that are providing therapy, counselling and more. Please save the relevant ones and share this with people in need. #CircleOfHope*These numbers were verified on 6th May, 2021." Alia has been actively trying to help those in need via her social media handle.

Take a look at Alia's post:

Earlier, she shared posts featuring state-wise helplines that could help COVID 19 patients in the hour of need. The star has been actively posting information on her handle and urging all to follow COVID 19 protocols. Deepika also had shared information on mental health helplines last week. Many other stars have been drawing attention towards the importance of focusing on mental health while battling COVID 19. Not just this, stars have come forward to help out financially. Actors like , have set up fundraisers to boost medical infrastructure and supplies while Sonu Sood, , Bhumi Pednekar, Sara Ali Khan and more are amplifying requests of people battling COVID 19.

